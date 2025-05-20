Indian Armed Forces Conducted Operation Sindoor Like A Skilled Surgeon: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greets the gathering as he receives a warm welcome on his maiden visit to his parliamentary constituency following Operation Sindoor, in Lucknow. | Image: ANI

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the Indian armed forces worked like able doctors and surgeons and used their tools with precision at the root cause of terrorism by conducting Operation Sindoor, neutralising terror camps in Pakistan.

Speaking at an event in Lucknow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, “...We work at the Ministry of Defence, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. We do the treatment of terrorists across the border... India initiated Operation Sindoor against terrorism and successfully targeted the terrorist camps located in Pakistan and neutralised a large number of terrorists.”

'Like a surgeon….': Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor

Lauding the armed forces action against terrorists and comparing their skill with expert doctors, Rajnath Singh said, “Indian armed forces worked like able doctors and surgeons...Just like a skilled surgeon uses his tools at the root cause of a disease, Indian armed forces too used their tools with precision at the roots of terrorism.”

Indian forces brought down Pakistan on its knees, says Rajnath Singh

Mentioning that Indian action brought Pakistan down on its knees, Rajnath Singh said, “But Pakistan is habituated to not mending its ways easily. It started attempts to attack India and target civilians as well. Temples, Gurdwaras and Churches were targeted. The retaliatory action by the Indian armed forces made the Pakistan military fall to their knees.”

The Defence Minister once again emphasised that When India was undertaking retaliatory action, utmost care was taken that only the terrorist camps in Pakistan are targeted, and no attack is done on civilian areas.

Like a skilled surgeon, Indian armed forces conducted an operation. I congratulate them on this," the Union Defence Minister said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was accompanying Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, said that Operation Sindoor is a symbol of India’s self-respect, honour of ‘Sindoor’ of the women of India and guarantee of the safety of the coming generations. Pakistan and its supporters were doing anything they wanted. But to protect its ‘aan-baan-shaan’, India did what PM Modi had assured the citizens of the country.

India bombs Pak airbases, destroys terror camps in Pak, PoK under Operation Sindoor

The Indian armed forces launched multiple strikes against Pakistani airbases, including a critical one in Rawalpindi, and bombed several terror camps across various cities inside Pakistani territory and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during Operation Sindoor, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

On the intervening night of May 6 and 7, India executed precision strikes, targeting nine terror camps, eliminating over 100 terrorists, and reducing their infrastructure to rubble. However, Pakistan failed to learn any lesson and, instead of ceasing its support for terrorist activities, retaliated by deploying swarms of drones and missile attacks, aiming to strike Indian districts near the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).