‘Like a Victory Celebration...’: PM Modi Hails Operation Sindoor, Shubhanshu Shukla’s ISS Mission Ahead of First Monsoon Session

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the success of Operation Sindoor, describing it as a “celebration of victory” as the Monsoon Session of Parliament began in the national capital. Addressing the media ahead of the session, PM Modi underscored India’s strengthened national security and economic stability, declaring that the world had witnessed the country’s military prowess and developmental progress.

“This monsoon session is a celebration of victory. The whole world has seen the strength of India's military power. The target set by the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor was achieved 100 per cent. Under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi described the operation as both a symbolic and strategic success, reinforcing India’s firm stance against terrorism. He also pointed to the diminishing footprint of Naxalism in regions that were once affected by left-wing extremism, crediting India’s security forces for their coordinated and effective efforts.

The Prime Minister also described the Monsoon Session of Parliament as a “celebration of victory,” noting that India’s Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla had become the first Indian to travel to the International Space Station (ISS).

Economic Stability and Global Recognition

The Prime Minister also highlighted India’s economic trajectory over the past decade, recalling that inflation was in double digits before his government took office in 2014. “Today, with the rate dropping to around two per cent, it has become a relief and a convenience in the lives of the common people in the country,” he said.

PM Modi further noted that “25 crore poor people have come out of poverty, which is being appreciated by many institutions of the world,” citing the recognition India has received from global institutions for its strides in poverty reduction and economic resilience.

Monsoon Session Agenda

The Monsoon Session, which begins today (July 21), will have 21 sittings over 32 days and is scheduled to conclude on August 21. Both Houses will take a break from August 12 to August 17 for Independence Day celebrations and will resume on August 18.

Key issues set for discussion during the session include Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire claims made by US President Donald Trump.

Key Bills On the Table

Seven pending bills are listed for consideration and passage during the session, while eight new bills are slated for introduction. Among these are: