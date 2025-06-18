'Like Entire Nation Came To Welcome PM Modi in Croatia': Indian Diaspora Member Shares Experience In Zagreb

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by his Croatian counterpart, Andrej Plenkovic, receives a ceremonial welcome on his arrival at the airport, in Zagreb. | Image: ANI

Croatia: A member of the Indian diaspora shared his experience witnessing the overwhelming reception Prime Minister Narendra Modi received from the Indian community, saying it felt as though the entire nation had come to welcome him. PM Modi's visit to Croatia marks the first-ever by an Indian Prime Minister.

Describing the vibrant atmosphere among fellow community members, an Indian-origin attendee expressed his excitement, saying it felt like the whole nation had gathered to greet the Prime Minister.

“It feels as if the entire nation has come here to welcome PM Modi. He has placed India firmly on the path of development... The country is on its journey to becoming a Vishvaguru... It's a matter of great pride for us that PM Modi is visiting Croatia,” the diaspora member said.

Upon reaching, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora as he arrived at a hotel in Zagreb.