Published 23:39 IST, January 21st 2025

Lineman Dies of Electrocution in Gurugram

A 42-year-old lineman who had climbed onto a transformer to repair a power line died of electrocution in the Sikanderpur Badha village on Tuesday, police here said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Lineman Dies of Electrocution in Gurugram | Image: Pixabay

Gurugram: A 42-year-old lineman who had climbed onto a transformer to repair a power line died of electrocution in the Sikanderpur Badha village on Tuesday, police here said.

Tejpal, a resident of Mirzapur village near Pataudi, was employed by the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

His family alleged that the accident occurred due to negligence of the power department. A case has been registered against the department on the complaint of Tejpal's father at Kherki Daula police station.

The police said Tejpal was repairing a power line and had climbed on top of a transformer.

He had been on the transformer for barely two minutes when someone switched on the power, electrocuting the lineman, police sources said.

A senior police officer said an FIR alleging negligence had been registered against the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and a probe was underway. 

Updated 23:39 IST, January 21st 2025