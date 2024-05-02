Advertisement

New Delhi: In an attempt to make using the app both revitalizing and stress-relieving while also encouraging healthy competition, LinkedIn has launched Queens, Crossclimb, and Pinpoint as a trio of daily brainteasers.

According to Roth, who’s the brains behind this operation, these games will help users to build stronger bonds with their professional networks. "We're not just connecting people; we're connecting minds," said Roth, according to media reports.

Beginning today, LinkedIn's billion-strong user base can immerse itself three games:



1) Queens, a logic-based game that's sure to make users feel like kingship;

2) Crossclimb, a trivia-meets-wordplay challenge that'll have users exploring new heights;



3) Pinpoint, a word association game that promises to hit the bull's eye.



What Linkedin Says?

LinkedIn said that by introducing games, it aimed to create a common ground that triggers conversations, builds new connections, and keeps users coming back for more.

Laura Lorenzetti, executive editor for LinkedIn in North America, wants to asserts that these games won't be a productivity killer. "We're not trying to puzzle away your day," she said with a chuckle, emphasizing the brief nature of the daily challenges.

With just one game per day and a focus on brevity, LinkedIn is striking a balance between fun and functionality.

