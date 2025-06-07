Lion Roams On Street, Sniffs Man And…: Terrifying Video Is Not A Movie Scene

Viral News: A chilling video has surfaced on social media, showing a fully grown wild lion walking along the streets and sniffing a man sleeping on the footpath before calmly walking away, leaving viewers stunned.

Lion Sniffs A Man And Walks Away

The chilling and bizarre video shows a man sleeping on the street having an unbelievably close encounter with a wild lion. The man on the other side remains unconscious throughout, busy taking his deep nap.

The CCTV footage, which has left viewers stunned, captures the predator cautiously approaching the man, sniffing him, and then calmly walking away, leaving him completely unharmed.

This heart-stopping crazy video clip is nothing short of a scene from a horror movie, leaving viewers stunned.

It's confusing to see whether the lion mistook the man for prey or if there was another unexpected reason behind its sudden retreat.

Lion Sniffs A Man Sleeping On The Street, WATCH Viral Video Here

While the location of the incident remains unclear, the video surely leaves us with goosebumps. The viral video also shows the thin line between survival and danger when faced with nature’s most fearsome predators.