Liquor Ban in 19 Religious Cities in Madhya Pradesh From April 1 | Full List Here

Bhopal: From tomorrow, April 1, a liquor ban will come into effect in 19 religious cities and areas under certain gram panchayats in Madhya Pradesh as a as part of its updated Excise Policy, officials said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced the liquor ban decision and it was approved by the cabinet at its meeting on January 23.

Madhya Pradesh government introduced "Low Alcoholic Beverage Bars" under its new Excise Policy, serving only beer, wine, and ready-to-drink beverages with a max 10% alcohol content, excluding spirits.

Here's the full list of Places

The decision mandates the closure of all liquor shops and bars within the urban limits of Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur, and Amarkantak, as well as in the gram panchayat limits of Salkanpur, Kundalpur, Bandakpur, Barmankalan, Barmankhurd, and Linga, according to an official.

The decision to restrict liquor sales in these areas is part of the state's broader strategy to regulate alcohol consumption, especially in regions with religious significance.

However, individuals won't be penalized for possessing or consuming liquor brought from outside the restricted zones, as prohibition laws are not yet enforced in the state.

Government to Lose Rs 450 Crore

The new excise policy is expected to have financial implications, with the state losing around Rs 450 crore in excise revenue due to the closure of alcohol outlets in these 19 locations.