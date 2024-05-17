Advertisement

New Delhi: In the latest development in the liquorgate, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed the seventh supplementary charge sheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the in Rouse Avenue Court, in connection with Delhi Excise Policy Scam involving CM Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, among others.

During the hearing, the probe agency informed the court about Kejriwal's chats with hawala operators

The ED has so far filed a total of eight – one main and seven supplementary – chargesheets in the liquor scam case.