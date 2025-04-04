Gold-Plated Cufflinks, Brass Peacock & More: What PM Modi Gifted Thailand's PM, King & Queen

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an act of goodwill gesture, gifted a Dokra brass peacock boat with tribal rider to Thailand counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra, a Gold-Plated Tiger Motif Cufflinks with Pearls to Pitaka Suksawat, to her spouse, Brocade Silk Shawl from Uttar Pradesh to Queen of Thailand, Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana and Brass Statue of Sarnath Buddha in Dhyan Mudra to King of Thailand, King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua.

Originating from the tribal communities of Chhattisgarh and made using the ancient lost-wax casting technique, the Dokra brass peacock boat with tribal rider is a stunning example of traditional Indian metal craft. Each piece is handcrafted and unique.

The Gold-Plated Tiger Motif Cufflinks with Pearls blend tradition, artistry, and modern sophistication. Featuring a majestic tiger face, they symbolise courage, leadership, and royalty. Intricate Meenakari work, a heritage craft from Rajasthan and Gujarat, adds vibrant enamel detailing, reflecting India’s rich jewellery traditions.

Crafted from the finest silk, it features intricate motifs depicting village life, divine celebrations, and nature, inspired by Indian miniature and Pichwai art.

The Statue is a stunning representation of Buddhist spirituality and Indian craftsmanship, inspired by the Sarnath style. Originating from Bihar, the statue reflects the Gupta and Pala art traditions with its serene expression, intricately detailed robe, and iconic lotus pedestal.

The Prime Minister also presented a Brass Urli with Peacock and Diya from Andhra Pradesh, to former Thailand PM Thaksin Shinawatra.

Traditionally used for rituals and festive decorations, this Urli is often filled with water, flowers, or floating candles, while the diya (oil lamp) enhances its spiritual significance.

It's known for its intricate carvings and flawless finish. The piece reflects Andhra Pradesh’s rich metalwork heritage, with a gleaming brass polish that suits both traditional and modern interiors.

The Prime Minister wrapped his visit to Thailand where he attended BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok and welcomed the adoption of the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 20230 and BIMSTEC Maritime Transport Agreement.