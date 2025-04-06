List of Outcomes from PM Modi's Successful Visit to Sri Lanka

Updated April 6th 2025, 03:52 IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded a successful visit to Sri Lanka during which the two countries signed 7 Memorandum Of Understanding (MoUs) and held key bilateral meetings to boost the bilateral ties and enhance strategic cooperation.
During the visit, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated a range of projects including railways, solar energy, power project, agriculture among others. Let’s take a look at the list of outcomes from Prime Minister’s Sri Lanka visit:
PM Mod said that the key agreements signed between India and Sri Lanka which will add vigour to their friendship.
The Prime Minister also shared a video showcasing highlights from a ‘productive day’ in Colombo including talks with President Dissanayake, different meetings and tributes at the IPKF Memorial.
PM Modi took to X, formerly Twitter and shared glimpses from his meeting with the members of the Sri Lankan cricket team which had won the 1996 World Cup.
Sharing a range of photos from the meeting, PM Modi said he was delighted to interact with members of the 1996 Sri Lankan cricket team, which won the World Cup that year adding the team captured the imagination of countless sports lovers.
Published April 6th 2025, 01:38 IST