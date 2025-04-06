List of Outcomes from PM Modi's Successful Visit to Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded a successful visit to Sri Lanka during which the two countries signed 7 Memorandum Of Understanding (MoUs) and held key bilateral meetings to boost the bilateral ties and enhance strategic cooperation.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated a range of projects including railways, solar energy, power project, agriculture among others. Let’s take a look at the list of outcomes from Prime Minister’s Sri Lanka visit:

PM Modi inaugurated an upgraded railway track of Maho-Omanthai railway line.

He launched construction of Signalling System for Maho-Anuradhapura railway line.

PM Modi performed a virtual groundbreaking ceremony of Sampur Solar power project.

He inaugurated Temperature Controlled Agricultural Warehouse in Dambulla.

The Prime Minister also flagged off the supply of Solar Rooftop Systems for 5000 religious institutions across Sri Lanka.

Major announcements from PM Modi’s Sri Lanka visit

India and Sri Lanka announced a comprehensive capacity-building programme in India that will cover 700 Sri Lankans annually.

India will provide grant assistance for the development of Thirukoneswaram temple in Trincomalee, Seetha Eliya temple in Nuwara Eliya, and Sacred City Complex project in Anuradhapura.

The Exposition of relics of Lord Buddha from Gujarat in Sri Lanka on International Vesak Day 2025.

Both the nation concluded Bilateral Amendatory Agreements on Debt Restructuring.

PM Mod said that the key agreements signed between India and Sri Lanka which will add vigour to their friendship.

The Prime Minister also shared a video showcasing highlights from a ‘productive day’ in Colombo including talks with President Dissanayake, different meetings and tributes at the IPKF Memorial.

List of MoUs signed between India and Sri Lanka during PM Modi’s visit

MoU between the Government of India and Government of Sri Lanka for Implementation of HVDC Interconnection for Import/Export of Power. MoU between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India and the Ministry of Digital Economy of Sri Lanka on Cooperation in the field of Sharing Successful Digital Solutions Implemented at Population Scale for Digital Transformation. Another key MoU was signed between the Government of India, and the Government of Sri Lanka and the Government of United Arab Emirates for Cooperation in Development of Trincomalee as an Energy Hub. The Government of India and Sri Lanka signed another agreement on Defence Cooperation. One more MoU was signed on Multi-sectoral Grant Assistance for Eastern Province between the two countries. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India and the Ministry of Health & Mass Media of Sri Lanka signed agreement on Cooperation in the field of Health & Medicine. MoU on Pharmacopoeial Cooperation between the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India and The National Medicines Regulatory Authority of Sri Lanka was also part of the pact.

PM Modi meets 1996 World Cup winning Sri Lankan cricket team

PM Modi took to X, formerly Twitter and shared glimpses from his meeting with the members of the Sri Lankan cricket team which had won the 1996 World Cup.

PM Modi with 1996 World Cup wining Sri Lankan cricket team members in Colombo

