Little Soft Toy To Be Onboard As 'The Fifth Astronaut' With India's Shubhanshu Shukla In Axiom-4 Mission

Little Soft Toy, The Fifth Astronaut Travelling With India’s Shubhanshu Shukla In The Axiom-4 Mission | Image: File photo

New Delhi: Many people become attached to their favourite things for multiple reasons, often rooted in psychology or personal history. These attachments can stem from a sense of identity, comfort, and even a need for security.

But have you ever thought of someone taking a tiny plush toy on a space mission? Isn’t it amusing—Well! Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will carry a tiny plush toy on the Axiom-4 mission.

Soft Toy as a fifth astronaut on the Axiom-4 mission

The tiny plush toy is a white swan that is set to become the zero-gravity indicator for the international mission. Apart from its fluffy exterior and adorable features, it carries a huge meaning.

The little swan is named Joy, which is a five-inch toy, the emotional heart of the mission, a soft, floating symbol of shared culture, collaboration, and childlike wonder.

What’s the tradition of flying a toy?

The tradition of flying a toy to mark the moment gravity gives way to weightlessness began with Yuri Gagarin, and since then, it's a beloved ritual in space missions. These zero-G indicators are often cute, but these toys are always chosen with care just like Joy.

Why was the swan chosen?

Astronaut Shabhashu Shukla considered the swan because of the cultural values. As in Indian mythology, it’s the sacred vehicle of Goddess Saraswati, the deity of wisdom. The swan possesses the mythical ability to separate the milk from the water, which symbolises discernment, purity and wisdom, which well aligns with all three that the mission requires.

As every crew member comes from a different country, such as India, Hungary, Poland and the USA. The swan resonates with all of them as it represents elegance, unity, strength and grace.

Who named the Swan–Joy?

One of the space mission’s astronauts, Tibor Kapu from Hungary, suggested the name Joy, capturing the shared spirit of the mission and the emotional lift-off symbolises.

Joy in Space

When the gravity is gone and the spacecraft reaches orbit, Joy will float out freely, which will be a signal for the crew that gravity is officially ended.

Commander Peggy Whitson, a veteran astronaut from the US, said, “Joy celebrates our differences, but also what brings us together—our passion for space, and our belief in something greater than ourselves.”

All About the Axiom-4 Mission