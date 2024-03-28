×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 12:01 IST

Kejriwal Set to 'Reveal Truth' in Court as ED Custody Ends; All Eyes on PIL Hearing | LIVE

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency's custody till March

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Arvind Kejriwal
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal is likely to “reveal” the truth about Liquor scam on Thursday, March 28, as his custody with the Enforcement Directorate ends and he is likely to be be presented at the Rouse Avenue Court. 

Arvind Kejriwal will be produced in the court at 2 PM on March 28.

Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal had announced yesterday in a digital briefing that her husband would do a "big expose" on the alleged excise policy scam in court on Thursday. She said that Kejriwal would also present evidence regarding the same in court. 

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency's custody till March 28.

The ED has accused the AAP leader of "being involved in the entire conspiracy of the Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of the proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for the Goa Assembly elections".

Published March 28th, 2024 at 12:01 IST

