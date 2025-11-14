Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:18 IST
LIVE | Banka Result: Ram Narayan Mandal of BJP Leading at 8:30 AM
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: To follow all the live counting updates and final winner list, stay hooked to this space.
- India News
- 2 min read
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Live result updates of Banka seat in the 2025 Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections. Know who is leading, who won, who lost by what margin and who is the new Banka MLA. In 2024, Giridhari Yadav of the Janata Dal (United) emerged victorious. Will JD(U) reign supreme again in 2025 and show stability in the region? Follow all live updates of counting here.
Live Blog
14 November 2025 at 10:17 IST
LIVE | Banka Result: Ram Narayan Mandal of BJP Leading at 10:00 AM
LIVE | Banka Result: As expected, Ram Narayan Mandal of BJP holding onto his lead in the initial phase of counting. He would like to keep it this way till the end. Can he do it?
14 November 2025 at 08:36 IST
LIVE | Banka Result: Great start from BJP in Banka. The initial trends show that BJP's Ram Narayan Mandal has taken an early lead. Can he hold onto the lead is the question. It is early, but the initial lead should give the BJP a lot of confidence.
14 November 2025 at 07:56 IST
LIVE | Banka Result: Counting Underway
LIVE | Banka Result: Amid much-speculation over months leading up to the Bihar Elections 2025, the moment of truth has arrived as counting is underway now across the state. Stay hooked to this space as we will shortly provide you updates on the initial trends.
14 November 2025 at 07:50 IST
LIVE | Banka Result: Can Alok Ranjan Jha of BJP Defend His Crown?
LIVE | Banka Result: Ram Narayan Mandal of the BJP is set to defend his crown, can he do it successfully - we will get to know about that in a while from now when the counting process gets underway.
14 November 2025 at 07:49 IST
LIVE | Banka Result: Spotlight on BJP's Ram Narayan Mandal!
LIVE | Banka Result: It seems like there will be a hotly-contested polls in Banka. Let us introduce you to the key candidates who would be contesting. The candidates are Ram Narayan Mandal from the BJP, Vinod Pandit from the BSP, and Kaushal Kumar Singh representing the JSP.
14 November 2025 at 07:11 IST
LIVE | Banka Result: Counting Process to Start Shortly
LIVE | Banka Result: The counting process starts officially at 8 AM. The anticipation is high, stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates.
13 November 2025 at 14:35 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting Starts at 8:00 AM
LIVE Banka, Bihar Election 2025: The counting process for all the districts and constituencies in Bihar would start at 8:00 AM. Please stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 14 November 2025 at 06:58 IST