Published 07:02 IST, December 9th 2024
Sambhal Mosque Survey Report Deadline Ends Today | LIVE
In today's top headlines, the 10-day time given by the Sambhal trial court to submit the survey report on the Shahi mosque ends today. Meanwhile, security was beefed up in Haryana's Panipat ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. Finally, Delhi on Monday (December 9) woke up to a misty and chilly morning with temperatures hovering around 7 or 8 degrees Celsius.
Live Blog
Here are the latest news updates:
08:06 IST, December 9th 2024
Thin Layer of Smog Blankets Mumbai with AQI in 'Moderate Category'
A thin layer of smog covered several parts of Mumbai city as the air quality in various areas was recorded in the 'Moderate' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
07:49 IST, December 9th 2024
2 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threats Days, Probe on
On Monday, two Delhi schools, one in RK Puram and one in Paschim Vihar received bomb threats via e-mail, ANI reported.
School authorities have sent students back to their homes and informed fire and police.
The Delhi Police launched an investigation.
07:02 IST, December 9th 2024
Delhi Shivers in Chilly Morning
The national capital continues to record seasonal-low minimum temperatures for the third day in a row, clocking at around 7 and 8 degrees Celsius.
07:02 IST, December 9th 2024
PM Modi to Visit Panipat Today, Security Beefed Up
Security has been tightened in Haryana’s Panipat ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit for the launch of LIC’s Bima Sakhi Yojana, officials told PTI.
The Prime Minister will also be laying the foundation stone of the main campus of the Maharana Pratap Horticultural University.
07:01 IST, December 9th 2024
Sambhal Mosque Survey Report Deadline Ends Today
The 10-day time given by the Sambhal trial court for the submission of the advocate commissioner’s survey report on the Shahi mosque ends today, i.e. Monday.
"The court had given 10 days to complete the survey report. The deadline will be over on Monday," said Ramesh Raghav, advocate commissioner.
Updated 08:06 IST, December 9th 2024