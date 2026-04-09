Live Cartridges, Fake Currency: What Police Recovered From AMU Hostel Raid

Aligarh: Security officials recovered multiple objectionable items during its raid at a hostel room of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). The recovery included cartridges, counterfeit currency along with several other objectionable materials. Several mobile phones were also seized during the operation conducted on Wednesday evening.

Police sources claimed that the team was acting on specific intelligence and carried out the search at a room in Sir Ziauddin Hall. The recoveries included bullets of a 32 bore pistol, four cartridges of a 12 bore weapon, fake currency, eight mobile phones and an empty magazine cover.

As per AMU Proctor Naveed Khan preliminary investigation revealed that the room was occupied illegally by a man named Shevaj. He said that several allegations were floating that Shevaj drove the legitimate allottees of the room out and had been living in that room unlawfully for the last few months.

Naveed Khan mentioned that one of the legitimate allottees of the room was taken into custody to find out how Shevaj managed to gain control of the room. Documents recovered from the room point out that Shevaj had previously enrolled in a course at AMU. However, the documents suggested that Shevaj was a non-resident student and should not have been allowed to stay in the hotel.

Advertisement

Police sources claim that three people were detained in connection with a firing incident that took place on Monday in Aligarh's Civil Lines area. Shevaj's name surfaced during the interrogation of the incident, following which the team conducted the raid at his hostel room.

Earlier in December, 2025, a teacher at the University was shot by unknown miscreants. The then Proctor of AMU, Professor Mohd. Wasim Ali said that Rao Danish Ali, a teacher at the ABK School of the university, was shot in the head. He futher informed that the number of shots fired was still unclear, with some alleging three and others five.

Advertisement