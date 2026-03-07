Updated 7 March 2026 at 11:15 IST
Live Grenade Found at JNIMS Hospital Administrative Block Triggers Panic, Security Tightened
Panic erupted at JNIMS Hospital after a live grenade discovered near the administrative block. Security forces rushed to the spot and launched a search operation as authorities secured the area to prevent any threat.
Imphal: Tension gripped the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) on Saturday morning after a live explosive device was discovered at the entrance of the hospital’s administrative block.
The incident, which appears to be a targeted threat against a senior staff member, sent shockwaves through the medical community and the patient population.
7 March 2026