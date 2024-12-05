ISRO’s PSLV-C59 Proba-3 Liftoff Achieved, Mankind Set To Unveil Secrets of Solar Corona

Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO ) launched Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C59) at 4:04 PM IST on Thursday, it carried the European Space Agency's (ESA) Proba-3 mission into space.

This comes after a delay caused by an issue identified in the spacecraft just before its planned launch on December 4.

ESA chief thanks ISRO for the successful launch

"Thank you to @isro for giving #Proba3 a superb boost to space! The latest member of ESA’s family of in-orbit demonstration missions, Proba-3 comprises two spacecraft launched together which, once safely in orbit, will separate to begin performing precise formation flying. Almost instantaneously after separation, Yatharagga station in Australia started to receive the spacecraft's signal. Telemetry is flowing to ESA's mission control centre in Belgium! Go Proba, go!"

ISRO able to carry one success after the other in serial manner: Union MoS Jitendra Singh

"Kudos Team ISRO for the successful launch of PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission. With the personal intervention & patronage provided by PM Narendra Modi . Team ISRO is able to carry one success after the other in a serial manner. Proba-3 is the world's first precision formation flying mission. This mission is unique in the sense that it will study the Solar corona, the outermost and the hottest layer of Sun's atmosphere," Union MoS Jitendra Singh said.

Two spacecraft will fly together as one: European Space Agency

“Proba-3 successfully lifted off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre on ISRO's PSLV-XL on 5 December 2024. The double-satellite is the most ambitious member yet of our Proba family of experimental missions. Two spacecraft will fly together as one, maintaining precise formation down to a single millimetre. One will block out the fiery disc of the Sun for the other, to enable prolonged observations of the Sun’s surrounding atmosphere, or ‘corona’, the source of the solar wind and space weather,” ESA posted on X.

PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission success highlights India’s critical role in enabling global space innovation: ISRO

"Celebrating Success! The PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission reflects the dedication of NSIL, ISRO and ESA teams. This achievement highlights India’s critical role in enabling global space innovationTogether, we continue building bridges in international space collaboration," ISRO posted on X.

PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission Successful: ISRO Chairman

PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission successfully accomplished. Spacecraft has been placed in the right orbit, ISRO Chairman Somanath said.

PROBA 3 Satellite separated, Launch mission accomplished

PROBA 3 satellite has been placed in orbit, ISRO officials said.

Moment PSLV-XL lifted off from Sriharikota

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 mission from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh

PSLV-C59 vehicle is carrying the Proba-3 spacecraft into a highly elliptical orbit as a Dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL)

PSLV-C59 has successfully soared into the skies: ISRO

Liftoff Achieved! PSLV-C59 has successfully soared into the skies, marking the commencement of a global mission led by NSIL, with ISRO’s technical expertise, to deploy ESA’s groundbreaking PROBA-3 satellites. A proud moment celebrating the synergy of international collaboration and India’s space achievements. Join NSIL, ISRO, and European Space Agency as history unfolds!" ISRO posted on X.

PSLV-C59 launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday, December 5.

What is PSLV-C59?

The 44.5-meter-tall PSLV-C59 rocket is on its 61st flight and the 26th mission using the PSLV-XL variant, typically employed to launch heavier satellites.

This mission represents a pivotal milestone in ESA-ISRO collaboration, being the first joint effort since the Proba-1 Earth observation mission in 2001.

The Proba-3 satellites will be positioned in a highly elliptical orbit, reaching altitudes of up to 60,530 kilometers and descending as low as 600 kilometers. This distinct configuration allows for prolonged solar observations, lasting up to six hours at a stretch.

"As part of standard pre-launch preparations, a technical issue was detected in the Proba-3 spacecraft," the ESA said shortly after the update from ISRO.

PSLV-C59 set to launch

The mission aims to showcase advanced formation-flying technology using two satellites: the Coronagraph Spacecraft (CSC) and the Occulter Spacecraft (OSC).

The satellites will operate together to generate artificial solar eclipses, enabling scientists to examine the Sun's corona without the interference of its bright disk.

The Proba-3 mission seeks to deepen our understanding of solar dynamics while also highlighting ISRO's engineering expertise and dedication to global collaboration in space science.