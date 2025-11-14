Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:48 IST
LIVE | Madhepura Result: Kavita Kumari Back in Lead; Chandra Shekhar Trails
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: To follow all the live counting updates and final winner list, stay hooked to this space.
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across four assembly seats in Madhepura district is set to begin at 8 am. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all the five constituencies. The question is will Janata Dal (United) win again like they did a year back? Stay tuned for the fastest updates on Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.
14 November 2025 at 10:47 IST
LIVE | Madhepura Result: Kavita Kumari Saha Back in Lead; Chandra Shekhar Trails
LIVE | Madhepura Result: Kavita Kumari Saha from the JD(U) is back in the lead. She had taken the initial lead but then fell behind as Chandra Shekhar of RJD edged ahead. But now, Kavita has stormed back into the lead.
14 November 2025 at 08:26 IST
LIVE | Madhepura Result: RJD's Chandra Shekhar Takes Initial Lead
LIVE | Madhepura Result: As expected, RJD's Chandra Shekhar has gotten off to a flying start. He is currently leading in Madhepura. For the unversed, he won back in 2020. So the question is, can he defend his title?
14 November 2025 at 07:59 IST
LIVE | Madhepura Result: Counting Gets Underway
LIVE | Madhepura Result: Amid much-speculation over months leading up to the Bihar Elections 2025, the moment of truth has arrived as counting is underway now across the state. Stay hooked to this space as we will shortly provide you updates on the initial trends.
14 November 2025 at 07:45 IST
LIVE | Madhepura Result: Can AAP's Mukesh Kumar Stage an Upset?
LIVE | Madhepura Result: Come 2025, and the contenders are Lalan Kumar Ram from the BSP, Shashi Kumar from the JSP, and Mukesh Kumar representing the AAP.
14 November 2025 at 07:44 IST
LIVE | Madhepura Result: Let's Give You a Flashback!
LIVE | Madhepura Result: Back in 2020, Chandra Shekhar from the RJD won the Madhepura seat with 61.51% of the total votes polled.
14 November 2025 at 07:10 IST
LIVE | Madhepura Result: Counting Starts at 8 AM; All Parties Eye Initial Lead
LIVE | Madhepura Result: The counting process starts officially at 8 AM. The anticipation is high, stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates.
13 November 2025 at 16:15 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting Starts at 8 AM
