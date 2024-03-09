PM Modi Offers Prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 21:19 IST
India News Live: PM Narendra Modi will be on a visit on Siliguri and Varanasi today. In other news, the CBI added an 'attempt to murder' charge against Sheikh Shahjahan for attacking ED officials in Sandeshkhali. Check more live breaking news updates here.
9: 19 IST, March 9th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanashi this evening. Watch the video here:
8: 43 IST, March 9th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanashi this evening after his roadshow. Watch here:
8: 08 IST, March 9th 2024
Prite Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Varanasi this evening. The PM will visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple next.
7: 15 IST, March 9th 2024
Passengers on IndiGo flight 6E17 (Bombay to Istanbul) have been stranded at the Mumbai Airport for over 40 hours.
6: 31 IST, March 9th 2024
The Indian Coast Guard and US Coast Guard conducted a joint exercise off Port Blair, called the Sea Defender 2024. The Indian Coast Guard posted pictures and a video of the exercise on X with the message, "@IndiaCoastGuard & #USCG conducted Joint Ex "Sea Defender 2024" day 1 completed off Port Blair. #ICG OPV & #USCG Bertholf will jointly sail & engage in joint exercises on day 2 and later bid farewell for ship's onward voyage."
6: 00 IST, March 9th 2024
“TMC government is looting you at every step,” said PM Modi while addressing a rally in Siliguri, West Bengal today. “Modi sends the money for MNREGA wages from Delhi but the TMC government here has looted you at every step,” the PM added. "To benefit the TMC's 'tolabaz', 25 lakh fake job cards were made and given to the people. If Modi sends money to the poor's houses, then the TMC government gives your money to the people chosen by 'tolabaz'..."
6: 01 IST, March 9th 2024
“TMC leaders harassed Sandeshkhali women,” said PM Modi at Siliguri in West Bengal today. "TMC government gives money to people chosen by 'tolabaz'. It does not pain TMC when you are struggling or suffering. The entire country is discussing what TMC leaders did to the Dalit and Adivasi women of Sandeshkhali. Atrocities against women and to loot the hard-earned money of the poor this is what TMC's 'tolabaz' do..."
5: 20 IST, March 9th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Siliguri today, as he flagged off the Siliguri-Radhikapur train, "There was a time when the trains entered north-east the speed used to reduce. But the effort of our government is to increase the speed of trains in North Bengal in the same way as it is being increased in the entire country. After independence for a long time, the development of eastern India was ignored..."
5: 17 IST, March 9th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Siliguri-Radhikapur train, via video link today in Siliguri, West Bengal.
5: 15 IST, March 9th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Siliguri, West Bengal today.
4: 29 IST, March 9th 2024
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered a CBI inquiry into the death of veterinary student JS Sidhartan.
4: 22 IST, March 9th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Siliguri today in his fourth visit to West Bengal in the last 10 days.
4: 14 IST, March 9th 2024
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the country’s growth cannot be imagined without the development of farmers and villages, and asserted that the Modi government was standing shoulder to shoulder with the cultivators.
Addressing a mega farmers’ rally at Government Science College ground in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur, he also targeted the previous Congress dispensation in the state, accusing it of indulging in corruption and derailing its development. “…I am the son of a farmer and hail from a village. Farmers can yield gold from the soil with their efforts and hard work. My government is standing shoulder to shoulder with farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre has been taking several steps for the welfare of farmers,” the minister said.
“In America, one bag of urea fertilisers is available for Rs 3,000…India is the only where urea is being provided to farmers at Rs 300 per bag. Russia-Ukraine war resulted in price rise but the Modi government did not allow prices of seeds and fertilizers to go up. We will not allow the problems of farmers to increase at any cost,” he added.
Hitting out at the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led government in the state, Singh said, the Congress regime destroyed the state in five years.
“Now I firmly believe that the Vishnu Deo Sai-led BJP government will bring the state back on the track of development with the support of people,” he said.
PTI
3: 21 IST, March 9th 2024
Jaunpur: At the foundation stone laying ceremony and inauguration of several developmental projects, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "We are witnessing a new India. Earlier, people used to get lathi-charge for raising slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and now the whole world is visiting Ayodhya. The benefits of poor welfare schemes are being given to every section of society and proper arrangements are being made for their livelihood. This new India is being respected in the world and also providing security to the nation..."
2: 57 IST, March 9th 2024
The chief of ISRO, S Somanath, stated that Chandrayaan 4 plans are ‘not confirmed’. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kulasekharapatnam launchpad, set to finish in two years, he added in his statement to the media. Rockets weighing up to 500 kg can be launched from once the space port has been completed,
1: 35 IST, March 9th 2024
Following a meeting with the family, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has instructed a CBI investigation into the demise of JS Sidharthan, a second-year veterinary student in Pookode, Wayanad.
1: 21 IST, March 9th 2024
Bengaluru: The NIA appeals for public assistance in identifying the suspect involved in the Rameswaram Cafe Blast Case. Contact 08029510900, 8904241100, or email info.blr.nia@gov.in with any information.
“Your identity will remain confidential”, the agency added in its statement,
1: 11 IST, March 9th 2024
Jorhat:
12: 28 IST, March 9th 2024
The Prime Minister on Saturday unveiled the statue of nowned Ahom General Lachit Borphukan at Hollongapar.
12: 23 IST, March 9th 2024
New Delhi: Film producer and former DMK member Jafar Sadiq was arrested by the NCB for allegedly sending over 45 shipments totaling 3.5 tons of pseudoephedrine to New Zealand and Australia, as per reports on Saturday. The FBI, along with investigative agencies from both countries, were involved in tracking the operation. Sadiq is accused of investing proceeds from drug sales into the film industry.
12: 12 IST, March 9th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated the Jan Man Scheme aimed at tribal communities. Highlighting infrastructural achievements, he noted that in 70 years, only 10,000 km of national highway were built, contrasting with the last decade's construction of 6000 km.
10: 54 IST, March 9th 2024
9: 50 IST, March 9th 2024
New Delhi: YouTuber Elvish Yadav and a group reportedly assaulted a Delhi content creator at a shopping mall in Sector 53. The incident, captured in a video on social media, led to a complaint from Sagar Thakur, the victim. Thakur, who also had an online following and is known as Maxtern, alleged that Yadav and his associates attacked him, with Yadav even threatening his life.
The assault occurred around 12:30 am on Friday. An FIR was filed against Yadav and others under various sections of the IPC. Police are investigating the matter further, as confirmed by SHO Rajender Kumar.
9: 42 IST, March 9th 2024
Today, the CBI conducted searches in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, regarding the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers. The search followed initial investigations and involved forensic teams examining the sites of violence against the officers on January 5.
Incriminating documents and materials were seized during the searches. This action follows the registration of three FIRs by the CBI, as per orders from the Calcutta High Court, taking over cases previously handled by the West Bengal Police. Shahjahan, the main accused in one of the FIRs, was taken into custody on March 6, and additional charges under various sections of the IPC were added to the case.
9: 39 IST, March 9th 2024
Kaziranga:
9: 34 IST, March 9th 2024
Indore: Suresh Pachouri, a close associate of the Gandhi family and former Union minister, along with former-MP Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi, will officially join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tomorrow. Rajukhedi, a tribal leader, had previously switched from BJP to Congress.
9: 24 IST, March 9th 2024
Joint security forces dismantled a terror hideout in Sopore, North Kashmir, and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, thwarting any potential threats that might have arisen.
9: 03 IST, March 9th 2024
The Central Bureau of Investigation has added 'attempt to murder' charge against Shahjahan Sheikh for attacking ED officers in Sandeshkhali. Multiple IPC sections imposed in the FIR.
8: 26 IST, March 9th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam on Saturday morning. It was his first time at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
He started with an elephant safari in the Mihimukh area of the Central Kohora Range, followed by a jeep safari in the same range. The park director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials were present during his safari.
Modi arrived in Kaziranga on Friday evening for a two-day visit to the state. Later in the day, he is set to inaugurate the 125-ft high 'Statue of Valour' honouring the legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat. He will then head to Meleng Meteli Pothar, also in Jorhat district, to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for central and state projects totaling around Rs 18,000 crore. A public meeting is also scheduled at the same venue, where the prime minister will address the crowd.
8: 32 IST, March 9th 2024
Itanagar LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit IG Park in Itanagar on March 9, 2024. The visit aims to mark the Inauguration, Laying of Foundation Stone, and Ground Breaking of Projects worth 41,000 crore under Viksit Bharat and Viksit Arunachal Pradesh.
All officers and officials of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat and Departments in Itanagar and Naharlagun have been mandated to attend the function and be at the venue by 9:00 AM.
