LIVE: PM Modi Enroute To Washington for High-Stakes Visit, To Meet President Trump

PM Modi US Visit Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Washington DC on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, following his two-day visit to France. PM Modi is set to meet President Donald Trump for bilateral talks. Ahead of their meeting on Thursday, February 13, PM Modi is speculated to discuss additional tariff cuts and much more. Stay tuned for live updates on the PM Modi-President Trump meeting at republic.world.com.
23:22 IST, February 12th 2025
'Unlimited opportunities for US-India energy ties': Xcoal CEO ahead of PM Modi's US visit
PM Modi in US live: Ahead of PM Modi's visit to the US, Ernie Thrasher, CEO of Xcoal Energy & Resources, says, "...We are very excited about the Prime Minister coming here, especially so early in the President's Administration. I think the opportunities for US companies in the energy and natural resources space to deal with and have commercial relationships with Indian companies are unlimited...India needs all forms of energy, including nuclear, but also there is a tremendous demand for energy from coal, oil, LNG - so all those topics should be on the table..."
23:18 IST, February 12th 2025
Will work together for the mutual benefit of the people: PM Modi
PM Modi in US live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his departure statement said, "Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US.”
"This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience. We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world," he added.
23:18 IST, February 12th 2025
Trade Deals, tariffs, and tough discussions ahead?
PM Modi in US live: Amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding US immigration and tariff policies, the upcoming meeting between PM Modi and President Trump is anticipated to prioritize enhancing the India-US strategic partnership.
23:19 IST, February 12th 2025
PM Modi heads to Washington for meeting with President Trump
PM Modi in US live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for the US after concluding his 3-day visit to France. French President Emmanuel Macron accompanied him to the airport as he departed. PM Modi will be in US on February 12-13 and have a meeting with US President Donald Trump.
