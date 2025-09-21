Updated 21 September 2025 at 17:45 IST
One Nation, One Tax: PM Highlights How This Benefits Common Man | Top Points
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation today. This is his first address since turning 75 earlier this month. PM Modi today announced the launch of ‘GST Bachat Utsav’ starting tomorrow. Key highlights, and how next-gen GST reforms will boost your savings.
PM Modi Live (New Delhi): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation today at 5 PM. This will be his first address since turning 75 earlier this month. PM Modi during his announced the launch of ‘GST Bachat Utsav’ starting tomorrow.
The address mainly focused on empowering India’s neo middle class, and major GST reforms.
The address comes at a time of heightened geopolitical activity and economic recalibration, and is expected to set the tone for India’s next phase of leadership on the world stage.
Festive Greeting
PM Modi began his address by extending warm wishes to the nation on the occasion of Navaratri, invoking the spirit of renewal and prosperity.
GST Bachat Utsav
PM Highlighted the launch of the GST Bachat Utsav, aimed at promoting consumer savings and boosting festive season demand. He emphasised how simplified GST processes will benefit small businesses and middle-class families.
GST Reform for Growth
New GST reforms focused on: Streamlining compliance for MSMEs, reducing tax burden on essential goods, enhancing transparency and digital integration, positioned the reforms as a catalyst for economic growth and job creation.
Double GST Bonanza
Middle-class families expected to benefit from lower monthly expenses.
Simplified Compliance for Small Businesses
New GST norms ease filing and reduce paperwork for MSMEs. Encourages entrepreneurship and self-employment among middle-class professionals.
Neo Middle Class
PM Modi defines the Neo Middle Class as those transitioning from poverty to stability, with rising aspirations for education, home ownership, and entrepreneurship.
Boosting Domestic Manufacturing
PM Modi reiterated the importance of strengthening India’s manufacturing base, called on industries to adopt indigenous technologies and reduce import dependence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation shares India’s economic and strategic roadmap. Empowering the neo middle class through GST reforms, PM Modi’s speech blended domestic upliftment with global assertiveness—sending a clear festive message: “Made in India, led by India.”
Published By : Rishi Shukla
Published On: 21 September 2025 at 16:59 IST