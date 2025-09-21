One Nation, One Tax: PM Highlights How This Benefits Common Man | Top Points

PM Modi Live (New Delhi): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation today at 5 PM. This will be his first address since turning 75 earlier this month. PM Modi during his announced the launch of ‘GST Bachat Utsav’ starting tomorrow.

The address mainly focused on empowering India’s neo middle class, and major GST reforms.

The address comes at a time of heightened geopolitical activity and economic recalibration, and is expected to set the tone for India’s next phase of leadership on the world stage.

Festive Greeting

PM Modi began his address by extending warm wishes to the nation on the occasion of Navaratri, invoking the spirit of renewal and prosperity.

GST Bachat Utsav

PM Highlighted the launch of the GST Bachat Utsav, aimed at promoting consumer savings and boosting festive season demand. He emphasised how simplified GST processes will benefit small businesses and middle-class families.

GST Reform for Growth

New GST reforms focused on: Streamlining compliance for MSMEs, reducing tax burden on essential goods, enhancing transparency and digital integration, positioned the reforms as a catalyst for economic growth and job creation.

Double GST Bonanza

Middle-class families expected to benefit from lower monthly expenses.

Simplified Compliance for Small Businesses

New GST norms ease filing and reduce paperwork for MSMEs. Encourages entrepreneurship and self-employment among middle-class professionals.

Neo Middle Class

PM Modi defines the Neo Middle Class as those transitioning from poverty to stability, with rising aspirations for education, home ownership, and entrepreneurship.

Boosting Domestic Manufacturing

PM Modi reiterated the importance of strengthening India’s manufacturing base, called on industries to adopt indigenous technologies and reduce import dependence.