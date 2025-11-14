LIVE | Saharsa Result: Alok Ranjan Jha of BJP Stays in Lead

Bihar Election 2025 | Image: RepublicWorld.com

LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across four assembly seats in Madhepura district is set to begin at 8 am. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all the five constituencies. The question is - will Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power or will Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan stage an upset? Stay tuned for the fastest updates on Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.