Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:41 IST
LIVE | Saharsa Result: Alok Ranjan Jha of BJP Stays in Lead
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: To follow all the live counting updates and final winner list, stay hooked to this space.
- India News
- 2 min read
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across four assembly seats in Madhepura district is set to begin at 8 am. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all the five constituencies. The question is - will Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power or will Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan stage an upset? Stay tuned for the fastest updates on Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.
Live Blog
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across four assembly seats in Madhepura district is set to begin at 8 am. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all the five constituencies. The question is - will Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power or will Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan stage an upset? Stay tuned for the fastest updates on Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.
14 November 2025 at 10:40 IST
LIVE | Saharsa Result: Alok Ranjan Jha of BJP Stays in Lead
LIVE | Saharsa Result: Alok Ranjan Jha of the BJP is ahead on 20 seats, whereas RJD is on 6, LJPRV on 3, JD(U) on 15, and Congress on 3 seats. Counting is not over as yet and a change of tide should not be written off.
14 November 2025 at 08:53 IST
LIVE | Saharsa Result: BJP's Alok Ranjan Jha Off to a Flyer
LIVE | Saharsa Result: Another former champion has got off to a good start. BJP's Alok Ranjan Jha has taken the initial lead and this shows the trust people from the constituency have vested in the person. Can he hold onto this lead?
Advertisement
14 November 2025 at 08:29 IST
LIVE | Saharsa Result: BJP's Alok Ranjan Jha Vs IIP's Indrajeet Prasad Gupta
LIVE | Saharsa Result: This contest is expected to go right down to the wire. Both the candidates are extremely popular and hence a stiff showdown is on the cards.
14 November 2025 at 07:58 IST
LIVE | Saharsa Result: Counting Starts
LIVE | Saharsa Result: Amid much-speculation over months leading up to the Bihar Elections 2025, the moment of truth has arrived as counting is underway now across the state. Stay hooked to this space as we will shortly provide you updates on the initial trends.
Advertisement
14 November 2025 at 07:48 IST
LIVE | Saharsa Result: Can Alok Ranjan Jha of BJP Defend His Crown?
LIVE | Saharsa Result: Back in 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Alok Ranjan Jha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious from Saharsa, and this time as well - he is absolutely in the reckoning and a frontrunner at that.
14 November 2025 at 07:26 IST
LIVE | Saharsa Result: Spotlight on BJP's Alok Ranjan Jha
LIVE | Saharsa Result: The three contenders in the fray are Indrajeet Prasad Gupta (IIP), Kishor Kumar (JSP), and Alok Ranjan Jha (BJP). At Saharsa, a stiff competition is expected.
14 November 2025 at 07:11 IST
LIVE | Saharsa Result: Counting Begins at 8 AM; Initial Trends Crucial
LIVE | Saharsa Result: The counting process starts officially at 8 AM. The anticipation is high, stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates.
13 November 2025 at 16:30 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting to Start at 8 AM
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across four assembly seats in Madhepura district is set to begin at 8 am. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all the five constituencies. The question is - will Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power or will Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan stage an upset? Stay tuned for the fastest updates on Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.
Get Current Updates on Bihar Election 2025 Result Live, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 14 November 2025 at 07:05 IST