'If Granted Bail, Will Not Deal With Government Duties,' Kejriwal Tells SC

New Delhi: In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that if interim bail is granted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, then he will participate in election activities and perform official government duties which may have cascading effects.

The counsel appearing for Kejriwal assured the court the CM won't perform any government duties and sign any files. “We say this with a condition that LG VK Saxena may not stop any work on the ground that Kejriwal have not signed any file.”

The apex court noted that if elections were not there then it would not have given any interim relief to the Delhi CM.

The court commenced hearing on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the ED in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The bench presided by Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta on May 3 had mentioned that it may consider interim bail for Delhi Chief Minister in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. It further asked the ASG to come prepared when it takes up the matter today.

“Let me make it clear, we may consider interim bail because of elections,” a Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta earlier informed the ED.

During the court proceedings, the ED informed the apex court that Kejriwal was not focus of investigation in Delhi excise policy scam case as his role became clear at later stage.

‘Kejriwal Stayed in 7-Star Hotel In Goa During Polls’

Raju, defending Kejriwal's arrest and opposing his bail, claimed that Kejriwal stayed in a 7-star hotel in Goa during state assembly polls and the expenses were paid by Chariot Enterprises, one of the accused in the Delhi liquor policy case.

It further mentioned that it is not a politically motivated case. “We are not concerned with politics, we are concerned with evidence and we have it,” said ASG Raju.

The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 and lodged him in the Tihar Jail under judicial custody.

'Kejriwal Is Elected CM, Not Habitual Offender'

Justice Khanna underlined that Kejriwal is an elected Chief Minister and there are Lok Sabha elections around which comes every 5 year. In response, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta objected and said, “What example are we sitting. Are other people less important than CM?”

He further argued that there must be no deviation only because he's an elected Chief Minister. “Are we carving out exception for politicians? would campaigning for elections be more important?” he added.

‘Dealing With a CM Who Evaded Summons 9 Times’: ED

The probe agency mentioned that Kejirwal would not have been arrested if he had cooperated in the investigation. It further argued that they are dealing with a Chief Minister who evaded summons nine times and six months.

ED further urged the court to not make any exception in the case as it may demoralise a real common man and it shows that if you are holding a position then you will get benefit.

HC Upheld Kejriwal's Arrest

On April 9, the Delhi High Court had upheld Kejriwal's arrest, saying there was no illegality and the ED was left with "little option" after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation.

The case relates to alleged corruption and money laundering activities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

Delhi LG Suggests NIA Probe Against Kejriwal

In a major blow to the AAP supremo a day before bail hearing, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe against him.

The recommendation was made based on a complaint made by the World Hindu Federation India (WHFI) which accused that Kejriwal-led political party received political funding from the banned organisation ‘Sikhs for Justice’.



