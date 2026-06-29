Livestock Vehicles Face Illegal Charges In Punjab, Omar Abdullah Seeks Bhagwant Mann’s Urgent Intervention

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has written to Punjab’s CM Bhagwant Mann, urging intervention against alleged unauthorized fee collection from livestock vehicles, warning of delays, financial losses, and rising meat prices that could burden consumers across the Valley.

The communication, prompted by complaints from the All-Kashmir Wholesale Mutton Dealers Union, alleges that livestock consignments bound for Jammu & Kashmir are being stopped in Punjab by contractor groups linked to cattle fairs. Transporters, despite carrying valid permits, are reportedly compelled to pay substantial sums per vehicle.

“Drivers are harassed even when all papers are in order. It feels like extortion in broad daylight,” said Bashir Ahmad, a transporter from Anantnag, reflecting the frustration of those on the ground.

Abdullah pointed out that livestock movement is exempt from GST, however, the continued imposition of such charges is placing an additional burden on the trade, with direct implications for meat prices and consumers.

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Meanwhile, traders argued that the practice not only drains finances but also compromises animal welfare due to prolonged halts.

Referring to findings of an internal committee of the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Abdullah said the panel confirmed that transporters were being compelled to make payments without legal sanction.

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“We are forced to pay or risk our consignments being stranded,” said a union representative.

The Chief Minister said that Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir share longstanding bonds of cooperation and economic interdependence. However, he cautioned that such practices, if allowed to persist, would erode trust between the two states and cause recurring hardship for traders.

CM Abdullah further drew attention to reports that the tendering process for cattle fairs in Punjab is set to begin shortly. Stakeholders fear that unless safeguards are introduced, the alleged practices may continue during the forthcoming contract period.

Seeking Mann’s intervention, Abdullah requested that livestock vehicles carrying valid documentation be allowed unhindered passage.