LNG Ship Disha Navigates Strait of Hormuz, Arrival in India Expected On This Date

Director of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW), Opesh Kumar Sharma, on Monday said that LNG carrier Disha, managed by a Shipping Corporation of India-led consortium, has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz and is carrying 62,370 metric tonnes of LNG cargo to India.

Speaking in Delhi, Sharma said the vessel is expected to arrive at Dahej port in Gujarat on June 18.



"As we speak now, LNG carrier Disha, managed by a Shipping Corporation of India-led consortium, has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, and she is carrying 62,370 metric tonnes of LNG cargo. The vessel is supposed to enter Dahej on coming to India, likely on the 18th," Sharma said.

He said the Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping, remains in continuous coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, shipping companies and other stakeholders.



"The Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping, remains in continuous coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, and shipping companies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure safety and welfare of Indian seafarers and provide all assistance," he said.

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Sharma further informed that the control room set up by the Ministry has handled over 12,700 calls and more than 28,000 emails since its activation.



"The control room has handled 12,737 calls and more than 28,299 emails since activation. In the last 96 hours, a total of 406 calls and 784 emails have been received from seafarers, their families, and maritime stakeholders," he said.

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He added that the Ministry has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 3,587 Indian seafarers so far, including 50 in the last 96 hours.