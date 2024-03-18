Assam right now is going through a drought problem, and to overcome the problem, the locals of Adarsha Gorehagi village in Biswanath district have taken the traditional way. The locals went back to their roots, and to please the rain gods, they did the ritual of marrying frogs. This is a traditional and years-old way to make rain.



This frog marrying ceremony is called ‘Bhekuli Biya,’ and people of all ages took part with belief and enthusiasm in the hope that the rain gods would favour them and give them a good rainy season.



The Assam state has been in drought as it is going through a long patch of no rainfall, and it is becoming a big problem for everyone, especially the farmers. With an ongoing drought, the state is also facing dust storms. The frog marriage ceremony is an ancient way to impress the rain gods; it is done to get relief from situations like droughts.



A local woman said, “There is no water in ponds. There is no food for cattle and goats. Facing a drought-like condition, 700 families of Gorehagi village conducted frog marriage."



“There has been no rainfall from the past many days and due to non-availability of rain many trees are dying, and the paddy fields are dry. The farmers are facing massive problems. So, the villagers of Gorhagi village have decided to conduct frog marriage and it is our tradition. As our ancestors suggested, we have decided to perform frog marriage with proper rituals and all villagers have participated,” a local youth said, as reported by ANI.

