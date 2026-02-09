Updated 9 February 2026 at 17:01 IST
Locals Protest, Pelt Stones At Bulldozer During Anti-Encroachment Drive in Patna, Some Officials Injured, JCB Window Panes Shattered
The anti-encroachment team was met with heavy stone-pelting. The glass panes of the JCB bulldozer which was brought at the spot to remove the encroachments were completely shattered by the mob, leading to some injuries.
Patna: A protest broke out during a drive to clear encroachments near the Jayprabha Medanta Hospital in the Kankarbagh area of Patna, with the mob resorting to stone pelting to stop the ‘buldozer action’.
A team from the administration and the Municipal Corporation arrived at the Kankarbagh habitation area to clear encroachments when they were met with heavy stone-pelting by the locals. The glass panes of the JCB bulldozer which was brought at the spot to remove the encroachments were completely shattered by the mob. A few officials were also injured in the process.
The police had to resort to lathi-charge and water cannon. The strong resistance from the encroachers prompted the deployment of a large barrage of security personnel at the spot, including senior police officers of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank. The situation is under control, and the government is determined to continue the eviction drive, as it is the order of the Patna High Court to free all the encroached government land in Bihar.
What The Allahabad High Court Had Observed
Earlier last week, the Allahabad High Court observed that punitive demolition of structures continues to take place in Uttar Pradesh despite the Supreme Court's November 2024 ruling that "bulldozer justice" is unacceptable under the law. The court asked whether the Supreme Court's November 2024 directions are being followed in the state. The court also noted that even a "reasonable apprehension" of demolition is sufficient ground for citizens to approach the court.
The High Court observed that it has seen several cases in which demolition notices are issued immediately after an offence. It reiterated that the Supreme Court has clearly held that demolition cannot be used as a form of punishment, and that the power to impose punishment lies solely with the judiciary, not the executive.
Turkman Gate Violence
Earlier in January, violence erupted at old Delhi's Turkman Gate near an old mosque owing to a demolition drive. Around 25-30 people pelted stones at the police and MCD officials when the authorities arrived with bulldozers at the Turkman Gate.
CCTV footage suggested that videos were used to mobilise people, indicating that a sustained campaign was run over social media to instigate locals, to hurl stones at police personnel. The Joint Commissioner of Police even admitted that the incident may have been a planned attack, with reels used to influence protesters.
