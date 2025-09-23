'Locked In a Room, Deprived of Fresh Food': 'Kidnapped' Truck Driver’s Shocking Claims Against Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar's Family

In a shocking turn of events, the truck driver’s aide, who was allegedly kidnapped by the family of ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar following a road rage incident, has made shocking revelations about the torture he endured at the hands of the accused family.

The incident began when a concrete mixer truck collided with an SUV belonging to the Khedkar family. The accident led to a verbal confrontation at the scene, which escalated into a dispute involving Dilip Khedkar and his driver/bodyguard, Praful Salunkhe. This altercation allegedly resulted in the kidnapping of PK Chauhan, the 22-year-old aide of the truck driver.

Chauhan was later rescued from the domestic help’s quarters in the Khedkar family’s Pune bungalow.

Driver of ex-IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar's family, Pradeep Salunkhe, was arrested from Dhule in connection with the allegations after the incident in Navi Mumbai on September 20.

In his statement to the police, the victim alleged that he was locked inside a room, deprived of proper food, and threatened with dire consequences during his captivity.

These allegations prompted the police to file additional charges against the accused.

Navi Mumbai police shared exclusive details with Republic. The charges added by the police are:

1. Section 137(2) – For abduction and confining the victim against his will.

2. Section 115(2) – For voluntarily causing hurt, as the victim was allegedly physically assaulted during confinement.

3. Section 127(7) – For extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous harm.

4. Section 308(4) – For wrongful confinement, as the victim was allegedly locked in a room and deprived of liberty.

5. Section 3(5) – For common intention, as authorities believe the crime was executed with associates, indicating pre-planned intent.



6. Section 238(3) – For criminal intimidation, as threats of dire consequences were issued if the ransom was not paid.

This development follows a lookout notice issued by Mumbai police against Dilip and Manorama Khedkar, the parents of ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar, who is embroiled in controversy for allegedly falsifying physical disability claims and forging an Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificate to clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.

Puja Khedkar’s parents have been absconding for nine days and are reportedly believed to have fled the country.