Locked in Hotel, Passport Seized: How UP Man's Wish for Umrah Turned into Alleged Jihad Trap | Image: Republic

Meerut: Ali Murtaza, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, who wished to perform Umrah in Mecca, experienced his worst nightmare when he was allegedly trapped in a plot to join Jihad in Syria.

Sharing a video from Saudi Arabia, Murtaza claimed he was coerced into joining a terrorist outfit and was unable to return to India.

The primary accused in the case has been identified as Haji Shahzad, a Saharanpur native currently based in Saudi Arabia. Following a complaint by Murtaza’s father, police have registered a case and arrested the local travel agent who facilitated the trip.

Wished to Visit Mecca

Ali Murtaza departed for Mecca on March 26 via a booking with Abdullah Tour and Travel, a local agency in Kithor, as per media reports.

His family said he maintained contact for a few days, but after April 2, a noticeable shift in his demeanor raised concerns. On April 4, during his last known conversation with his wife Rukhsar, he expressed distress and promised to call again later.

‘Passport Taken, Forced to Join Terror Network’

In a video posted on Facebook, Murtaza shared harrowing details of his ordeal. He alleged that upon reaching Mecca, Shahzad, currently residing in Saudi Arabia, seized his passport and confined him to a hotel.

Murtaza claimed he was pressured to travel to Syria and join a militant group under the pretext of earning money. He further stated that he was forced to make scripted statements and subjected to emotional tactics, including references to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NRC, and perceived injustices against Muslims in India, all allegedly used to manipulate him.

In his video, he appealed directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs for urgent assistance in returning to India.