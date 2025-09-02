Loha Pul Closed for Commuters from 5 PM Today After Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark: Read Traffic Advisory

Authorities in Delhi have directed that traffic and public movement near Loha Pul will be stopped from 5 pm on Tuesday after the Yamuna River crossed its danger mark of 205.33 metres following heavy rainfall across the National Capital Region (NCR).

The order was issued in response to a flood advisory from the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The Shahdara District Magistrate announced the restrictions, warning that the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) may exceed 206.50 metres.

According to the order, “As the water level of ORB (Delhi Old Railway Bridge) may cross the danger level and is likely to exceed 206.50 m, a CWC advisory may be expected soon. So, all the Sector Officers are hereby advised to keep a strict vigil in their respective areas and to take necessary action at vulnerable points, such as people residing within the river embankments, shall be warned and shifted to safer places.”

It further said, “The police and the staff of 1&FC Department would undertake patrolling along the right and left marginal embankments and keep vigil round the clock on the vulnerable points, regulators/pumps, etc. as required.”

Heavy rains have already triggered traffic jams in several parts of the city, especially at the Delhi-Gurugram border. Concerns are also rising about possible flooding along the Yamuna. Flight operations have been disrupted due to waterlogging and low visibility, forcing airlines to issue advisories to passengers.

On Monday, disaster management authorities said the water level at the ORB stood at 204.94 metres at 5 pm. The Hathni Kund Barrage recorded a discharge of 292,365 cusecs, while the Wazirabad Barrage reported 41,830 cusecs. Further downstream, the Okhla Barrage recorded a discharge of 56,455 cusecs.

Earlier in the day, at 9 am, 3,29,313 cusecs of water were released from the Hathni Kund Barrage.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies with light rain or thundershowers in Delhi from September 2 to 4.

On Tuesday, moderate rain is expected at isolated places, with maximum temperatures between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius and minimums between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius, about 3-5 degrees Celsius below normal.