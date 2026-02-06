Lok Sabha Adjourned Minutes After Resuming Amid Opposition Sloganeering: What’s on the Agenda?

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday within minutes of the proceedings resuming, following heavy sloganeering and ruckus by opposition members.

The proceedings for the day began at 11.00 am but were immediately disrupted as opposition MPs raised slogans, creating a ruckus in the House, and it forced the Chair to adjourn the House shortly after it assembled.

Speaker warns against disrupting decorum

Addressing the House amid the chaos, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla cautioned members against disrupting proceedings and stressed the need to maintain parliamentary decorum.

“If you want to end the dignity of the House, then the House cannot function in such a situation,” the Speaker said, warning the Opposition against what he described as planned disruptions.

Advertisement

Following continued uproar, the Speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha proceedings until 12 noon due to the heavy disturbance.

Outside the House, opposition MPs staged a protest within the Parliament premises, holding posters describing the India-US trade agreement as a “Trap Deal”.

Advertisement

Agenda for the day remains packed

Despite the early adjournment, the Lok Sabha has a packed agenda for the day. The House is scheduled to take up the general discussion on the Union Budget for 2026–27 later during the session.

Several Union Ministers, including those from the Ministries of Health and Family Welfare, Law and Justice, External Affairs, Defence, and Ports, Shipping and Waterways, are also slated to lay papers on the table.

From 3.30 pm onwards, the Lok Sabha will take up Private Members’ Business. A large number of Private Members’ Bills are listed for introduction, including Constitution Amendment Bills, proposed amendments to the Representation of the People Act, and welfare-related Bills concerning farmers, fishermen, students, senior citizens, women, and workers. Other listed Bills pertain to education, healthcare, environment, artificial intelligence, digital platforms, labour reforms, and social security.

A day earlier, the opposition, including Congress MPs, protested during the ongoing Parliament session after a major row erupted after LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to quote from the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane on the 2020 China standoff.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha.

The prime minister launched a sharp attack on the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, taking aim at the party's "Yuvraj' over a controversial "traitor" remark made against BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, calling it an insult to the Sikh community and a reflection of Congress' "arrogance at its peak".

"What happened yesterday -- the 'Yuvraj' of Congress, who has a 'shaatir dimaag', called a member of this House a traitor. His arrogance is at its peak. He did not call others who left Congress traitors, but he said it to this MP because he is a Sikh. This is an insult to Sikhs, an insult to the Gurus. This shows the hatred Congress carries," PM Modi said.