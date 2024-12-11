Lok Sabha Adjourned Repeatedly Over Manipur, Soros, 'Personal Remarks'

The Lok Sabha saw repeated adjournments on Wednesday due to clashes between the treasury and opposition over issues like Manipur, Soros | Image: Sansad TV

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday saw repeated adjournments following spats between the treasury and the opposition benches on various issues including the Manipur situation, the BJP's allegations on Congress leaders' links with billionaire George Soros and remarks made on Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

After days of disruptions, the Lok Sabha took up the entire Question Hour which was followed by the Zero Hour with members raising issues related to their constituencies.

Trouble broke out in the House when Congress member Gaurav Gogoi raised the issue of violence in Manipur and accused the BJP of using the Soros issue to hide its "failures" in the northeastern state.

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal hit back, accusing the Congress leadership of having links with Soros-backed outfits that were allegedly working to destabilise India.

As the opposition and treasury benches traded charges, BJP member Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

When the House reconvened, the Railway (Amendment) Bill, which was pending for days, was passed following a debate.

There were fresh verbal clashes when TMC's Kalyan Banerjee was speaking during a discussion on the amendments to the Disaster Management Act.

The TMC member alleged non-cooperation by the central government during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai countered it, saying it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who helped all the states and successfully handled the crisis by taking everyone along.

Rai also alleged that the West Bengal government tried to put hurdles in the transportation of the Covid vaccines through the state.

Scindia stood up to support Rai, saying that India had emerged as a "Vishwa Bandhu" during the pandemic and helped all the needy countries across the world.

Following this, Banerjee attacked Scindia and made certain remarks against the minister which were expunged by Speaker Om Birla after an uproar.

The verbal spat between the treasury and opposition benches led to adjournment.

When the House reconvened, Banerjee apologised for his remarks, but Scindia refused to accept it, saying the opposition members should desist from making personal attacks.

"Mr Kalyan Banerjee rose in this House and said sorry. But I will say that we all come to this House with the spirit of contributing to the nation's development... but we also come with a sense of self-respect.

"Any individual in their lives will not stand compromising with their self-respect. Attack us on our policies, on our views, but if you will get personal, certainly be prepared for the response," the Union minister said.

"He has apologised... I do not accept his apology for the personal attack that he had made on me and on the women of India," he said.

Banerjee apologised again but protests from treasury benches continued.

A Raja, who was presiding the House, said the two have settled the matter between themselves. But as uproar continued, he adjourned the proceedings till 5 pm.

When the House re-assembled, a Samajwadi Party member started speaking on the Bill. But noisy protests by the treasury benches continued, after which the Chair adjourned the House for the day.