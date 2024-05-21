Advertisement

Delhi: Various Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Delhi are promoting voter participation in an effort to boost turnout on May 25. While some RWAs provide free breakfast, others arrange for voters to be transported to polling places using e-rickshaws.

Free Breakfast For Voters

A Rohini Sector-9 resident of New Saraswati Society stated that those who vote in the morning will receive a complimentary breakfast from society. E-rickshaws will also be offered to transport voters to the voting places. Voters can pass the time while waiting for e-rickshaws by participating in a variety of activities in a specially designated play area. To promote better voter turnout in Delhi, community meetings are being held in various societies in the mornings and nights. The goal is to inspire voters to cast ballots in the elections.

Nimbu Pani, E-Rickshaw Services

Transportation to and from the polling places will be facilitated by the use of e-rickshaw services. Provisions for 'Nimbu Pani' will also be made in view of the hot weather, to guarantee that voters remain hydrated. With more people participating in the democratic process, RWAs hope to improve the atmosphere for voters by implementing these measures.

Lok Sabha Election Phrase 6

The sixth phase of the general elections for the Lok Sabha is scheduled for May 25, following the completion of the first five phases of voting. Throughout six states and two Union territories, 58 Lok Sabha seats will be polled in this phase. Elections are scheduled to take place in this phase for all 10 Haryana seats and all 7 Delhi seats. Chandni Chowk, North East, East, New, North West, West, and South Delhi are the seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi.

Delhi Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Key Candidates

Bansuri Swaraj (BJP) vs Somnath Bharti (AAP) in New Delhi

Manoj Tiwari (BJP) vs Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress) in North East Delhi

Yogendra Chandolia (BJP) vs Udit Raj (Congress) in North West Delhi

Praveen Khandelwal (BJP) vs Jai Prakash Agarwal (Congress) at Chandni Chowk

There are 889 contenders from 6 states and 2 Union territories competing in this phrase. Polling in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat of Jammu & Kashmir will also take place during this phase. The Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat's polling date was rescheduled by the Election Commission of India (ECI) last month from May 7 to May 25 in order to accommodate logistical, communication, and natural connection obstacles.