Published 22:41 IST, December 19th 2024
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Bans Protests At Parliament Gates Amid Rahul Gandhi Assaultgate Row
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reportedly banned demonstrations at any of the building gates of Parliament House.
New Delhi: Amidst outrage after the Rahul Gandhi assaultgate incident in the Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reportedly issued strict instructions that no members, group of members or political parties shall hold demonstrations at any of the building gates of Parliament House. Sources claimed that the instructions will be strictly followed in the Parliament. The direction came after two BJP MPs got injured during a face-off between the BJP and the Congress members during their protests.
