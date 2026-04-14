Govt Proposes to Increase Lok Sabha Seats From 543 To 850

New Delhi: The Centre has proposed to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850, according to a government circular accessed by several media outlets.

Among the 850, 815 have been allotted for states, while 35 for Union Territories, the circular read, adding that these changes will come into effect from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Reports indicate that the bill has already been shared with the MPs, and it might be introduced in the special session of Parliament that is slated to commence from April 16.

The Constitution states that 530 seats have been allotted for states, and 20 for Union Territories. A delimitation commission, that came into effect later on, had fized the total number of seats to 543.

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As per reports, the central government has circulated the Constitution (131) Amendment Bill with the MPs.

In another watershed moment in the Parliament, the Union Cabinet have cleared a Bill that seeks to amend the Constitution to implement the 33 per cent quota for women in the Lok Sabha and the state Assemblies. It also proposed increasing the number of seats in the Lok Sabha to 816.