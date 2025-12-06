Lokayukta Inspector Dies After Car Catches Fire Following Highway Crash Near Annigeri

Dharwad, Karnataka: A Lokayukta inspector was burnt alive after his car crashed into a road divider and erupted into flames on the outskirts of Annigeri town in Dharwad district late Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Inspector Salimath, posted with the Haveri Lokayukta office. According to initial police reports, the officer was travelling from Gadag towards Hubballi when his Hyundai i20 lost control and rammed into a divider on the national highway. The impact triggered a fire, leaving him trapped inside.

Locals rushed to the spot and alerted authorities, but by the time fire and rescue personnel arrived, the vehicle was fully ablaze. Visuals from the scene show the car reduced to a charred shell, and the inspector’s body was found burnt inside the vehicle.

Police from Annigeri station have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. Preliminary reports suggest that the inspector may have been travelling to visit his family in Gadag.

Advertisement

Further details are awaited as police continue the investigation.