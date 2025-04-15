Look at Your Own Abysmal Record: India Shreds Pakistan's Baseless Comments On Waqf Law

"Pakistan would do better to look at its own abysmal record when it comes to protecting the rights of minorities, instead of preaching to others", India said. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: India issued a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan ’s comments on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, calling them “motivated and baseless.” The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) firmly asserted that Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on matters internal to India and advised Islamabad to focus instead on its dismal record of minority rights violations.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, which came into effect on April 8, aims to bring greater transparency and accountability to the functioning of Waqf properties in India. However, Pakistan had issued a statement raising objections to the legislation, remarks India has now categorically and strongly rejected.

‘Look At Your Own Abysmal Record’

Responding to media queries on the issue, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We strongly reject the motivated and baseless comments made by Pakistan on the Waqf Amendment Act enacted by the Parliament of India. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on a matter that is internal to India. Pakistan would do better to look at its own abysmal record when it comes to protecting the rights of minorities, instead of preaching to others.”

What Pakistan Falsely Claimed?

The remarks from New Delhi came in response to comments made by Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, who, during his weekly press briefing, mischaracterised India’s Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as an attempt to target Muslim properties, including mosques and shrines.

Citing Pakistan-based ARY News, Khan falsely accused India of marginalising minorities — an allegation New Delhi has time and again dismissed as baseless and politically motivated.

Ironically, the Waqf law — a new legislation passed by the Indian Parliament to safeguard community assets — has come under criticism in Pakistan’s political and media circles, despite the country's own dismal track record on minority rights.

SC to Hear Pleas Against Waqf Amendment Act on Wednesday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a series of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, on Wednesday. A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan will take up the matter, with at least 10 petitions listed for hearing so far.

A broad range of petitioners have approached the apex court, including prominent political leaders such as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi , AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha, and TMC MP Mahua Moitra. Several organisations and individuals have also joined the legal challenge, including the Association for the Protection of Civil Rights, Arshad Madani, Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema, Anjum Kadari, Taiyyab Khan Salmani, Mohammad Shafi, and Mohammed Fazlurrahim.

Fresh petitions have also been filed by Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq, the YSR Congress Party led by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Communist Party of India (CPI), and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president and actor-turned-politician Vijay.

In addition, advocate Hari Shankar Jain and one Mani Munjal have submitted a separate plea questioning the constitutionality of various provisions in the Act, contending that they infringe on the fundamental rights of non-Muslims. Following their submission, the Chief Justice agreed to list the matter for hearing.