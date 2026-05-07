'Looked at it With Amusement': Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Asim Munir's Promotion After Op Sindoor

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Indian Army Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai on Thursday responded with wry detachment to Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir’s self-promotion to Field Marshal following Operation Sindoor, saying the development was viewed by India with “some kind of amusement.”

At a press briefing on Operation Sindoor in Jaipur, Lt Gen Ghai was asked about Munir’s elevation after the Indian military operation.

“What can I say. We have looked at that process with some kind of amusement,” he remarked.

The senior Indian officer’s comments came against the backdrop of India’s firm stance on cross-border terrorism. Lt Gen Ghai underlined that the armed forces have meticulously identified terror launch pads, training camps, and supporting infrastructure along the Line of Control (LoC) and even across the International Boundary.

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“Our intelligence agencies usually have very good information about these details,” he said, adding that several terror clusters exist in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and beyond. He refrained from naming specific locations citing operational confidentiality.

Emphasising the “new normal” articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lt Gen Ghai asserted that no terrorist sanctuary across the LoC or elsewhere would be considered safe.

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“We will hit everything,” he declared, echoing similar remarks made by Air Marshal Bharti.

He stressed that while the nature and numbers in these camps may fluctuate--with some shifting deeper into Pakistani territory in search of safety--India retains the initiative on timing, method, and conditions of response.

“The conditions, the timing and the method will be ours,” Lt Gen Ghai said, reinforcing India’s proactive posture against terrorism.

Operation Sindoor, conducted in response to terror activities backed from across the border, has evidently heightened scrutiny on Pakistan’s internal military decisions, including the controversial elevation of its army chief. Indian military leaders have maintained a composed yet resolute demeanour, focusing on operational readiness rather than rhetoric.