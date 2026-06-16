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  • Look Out Circular Issued Against Abhishek Banerjee's PA Sumit Roy In Land-Grabbing Case

Look Out Circular Issued Against Abhishek Banerjee's PA Sumit Roy In Land-Grabbing Case

A look out circular (LOC) has been issued against Sumit Roy, the personal assistant of TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, in a land-grabbing case.

Nidhi Sinha
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Look Out Circular Issued Against Abhishek Banerjee's PA Sumit Roy In Land-Grabbing Case
Look Out Circular Issued Against Abhishek Banerjee's PA Sumit Roy In Land-Grabbing Case | Image: x

Kolkata: A look out circular (LOC) has been issued against Sumit Roy, the personal assistant of TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, in a land-grabbing case.

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Published By:
 Nidhi Sinha
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