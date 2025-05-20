Looteri Dulhan Finally Arrested: Woman Married 25 Men in 7 Months, Fled with Valuables

Bhopal: In an intriguing development, the Sawai Madhopur Police,on Monday caught a ‘Looteri Dulhan’ in Bhopal. Anuradha Paswan, a 23-year-old woman, allegedly married 25 men in 7 months and absconded with valuables.

Anuradha, the key player in this matrimonial fraud, was part of an organized marriage scam racket. She used to be on the lookout for desperate grooms and flee with their valuables shortly after the wedding.

Fraudsters used legal paperwork to trap victims:

Investigations suggest Anuradha approached her victims with a perfect plan set in place. She would become the bride, marry the target with legal paperwork, stay for a few days to avoid suspicions, and then vanish into thin air with all the valuables she could find at home.

Undercover Operation to catch the 'Looteri Dulhan':

The matter came to light when a resident of Sawai Madhopur, Vishnu Sharma, lodged a complaint that he had paid Rs. 2 Lakh to two agents, namely, Sunita and Pappu Meena to find a bride.

The agents matched Vishnu to Anuradha, and they solemnized their marriage on April 20. But soon after, on May 2, the bride took off with jewelry, cash, electronics, etc.



After receiving similar complaints, the Police launched an undercover operation to tackle the bizarre case. A constable was deployed to act as the 'groom' and interact with the agents. Upon receiving Anuradha's photo, the constable alarmed the seniors and in a police raid that followed, the fraudster was nabbed in Bhopal.

How did Anuradha end up in the gang?

Coming from a simple background, Anuradha was a resident of Maharajpur, Uttar Pradesh, where she worked at a hospital. Upon divorcing her husband over domestic disputes, she moved to Bhopal.

In Bhopal, she joined hands with a gang that targeted desperate grooms collecting a hefty sum from them on the pretext of marriage.