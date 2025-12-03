‘Lord Hanuman For Unmarried, Another For Alcoholics…’: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Insults Hindu Gods, Triggers Major Political Row

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Insults Hindu Gods, there are numerous gods in Hinduism - over three crore - and each exists for different purposes. | Image: ANI

Telangana: A massive political controversy erupted in Telangana after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy made remarks referring to different Hindu gods associated with diverse lifestyles and personal situations. His comments, delivered during a party meeting, have drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In his speech, Reddy reportedly said there are numerous gods in Hinduism - over three crore - and each exists for different purposes. He went on to describe specific examples, saying:

“There are numerous gods for the Hindus. Over 3 crore Gods exist, each for different purposes… We have Lord Hanuman for the unmarried, another God for those who married more than once, another God for alcoholics and similarly there are Goddesses such as Pochamma, Yellamma, and Missamma for those who celebrate by killing goats and hens and even for those who don’t”.

The remarks quickly ignited backlash, with BJP leaders accusing the Chief Minister of insulting Hindu deities and hurting the sentiments of millions of followers.

Reacting strongly, Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar posted a detailed statement condemning Revanth Reddy’s remarks. In his response, he said:

“Strongly condemn the comments made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy insulting Hindus and Hindu deities. The Congress has always been a party that bends before the AIMIM. Revanth Reddy himself said Congress is a Muslim party - that statement alone exposes their mindset. Congress carries deep-rooted hatred towards Hindus.

The BRS too has repeatedly demeaned Hindu gods and Hindu culture. This is exactly why we warned during the Jubilee Hills by-election that if Congress or BRS accidentally won, Hindus would not be able to step out with dignity. The CM’s latest comments prove BJP was right.

The hatred Congress holds towards Hindus and Hindu gods now stands exposed. It is time for the Hindu community to think seriously. Will you stay divided and continue to endure humiliation, or will you unite and assert your strength?