Truth Wins! Loss of Face For Sidaramaiah And Congress as Fake Case Against Arnab Goswami Quashed

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has delivered a major setback to the Congress government, quashing the case against Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami . The fake case, filed by the Bengaluru police last year, falsely alleged that Republic TV aired a fake news report about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. However, the court’s decision exposes what many see as yet another politically motivated attempt to stifle independent journalism. The landmark ruling by the Karnataka High Court highlights the Congress government’s repeated failure to muzzle voices that challenge its narrative. For Siddaramaiah and his administration, this ruling comes as a big loss of face, raising serious questions about the misuse of state machinery to target independent journalists.

