Lost A Lot of People: MEA on Air India-London Plane Crash in Ahmedabad

The MEA said, “What has happened in Ahmedabad is a very tragic accident. We have lost a lot of people." | Image: Republic

Air India Flight Crash: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has called the Ahmedabad plane crash a “very tragic accident,” confirming a significant loss of lives, including foreign nationals.

In a statement to the media, Jaiswal said, “What has happened in Ahmedabad is a very tragic accident. We have lost a lot of people. We extend our deepest condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones.”

He added that several foreign nationals were on board and assured that the government is actively coordinating updates through the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Air India, and other relevant departments.