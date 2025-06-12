Lost A Lot of People: MEA on Air India-London Plane Crash in Ahmedabad

Updated 12 June 2025 at 17:39 IST
Air India Flight Crash: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has called the Ahmedabad plane crash a “very tragic accident,” confirming a significant loss of lives, including foreign nationals.
In a statement to the media, Jaiswal said, “What has happened in Ahmedabad is a very tragic accident. We have lost a lot of people. We extend our deepest condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones.”
He added that several foreign nationals were on board and assured that the government is actively coordinating updates through the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Air India, and other relevant departments.
“That is the latest I can share. It is an evolving situation. The rescue operations are on. We need to wait a little more time for exact details to be put out,” Jaiswal said.
Published 12 June 2025 at 17:39 IST