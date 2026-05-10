Lost By 1 Vote: Former DMK Minister Moves to Madras HC Against TVM MLA-Elect to Block Vote of Confidence Participation

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu has shifted from the polling booths to the courtroom. Former DMK Minister K.R. Periyakaruppan, who suffered a razor-thin defeat by a single vote in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, has moved the Madras High Court.

His writ petition seeks to prevent his opponent, Seenivasa Sethupathy of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), from participating in the upcoming crucial trust vote.

Urgent Sunday Hearing for Tirupattur Seat

In a rare move, a special vacation bench comprising Justices L. Victoria Gowri and N. Senthilkumar is scheduled to hear the case today, Sunday, May 10, 2026. The urgency stems from the petitioner's claim that the Election Commission of India (ECI) committed errors during the counting process in the Tirupattur constituency.

Periyakaruppan alleges that the votes, specifically the postal ballots, were not handled correctly. He is now demanding a formal recounting and the production of video footage from the re-verification process to ensure compliance with the Returning Officers' handbook.

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High Stakes for the TVK Government

The timing of this legal challenge is critical. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is set to administer the oath of office to Chief Minister-designate C. Joseph Vijay today. However, this comes with a mandate: the new government must prove its majority through a vote of confidence by May 13, 2026.

"The petitioner seeks an interim direction restraining the TVK candidate from participating in any legislative process in the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly."

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If the court grants this interim stay, the TVK’s strength in the House would drop by one, potentially complicating the math for the trust vote.

A Dramatic Shift in Sivaganga

The 2026 results stand in stark contrast to the 2021 elections, where Periyakaruppan secured the Tirupattur seat with a massive 18% margin. This time, the battle was a dead heat:

Seenivasa Sethupathy (TVK): 83,365 votes

K.R. Periyakaruppan (DMK): 83,364 votes

While a recount was conducted on-site due to the "wafer-thin" margin, the DMK leader remains unsatisfied. Before diving into the merits of the alleged counting errors, the Madras High Court judges will first determine if the writ petition is maintainable under current election laws.