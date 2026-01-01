Loud Blast Reported Near Police Station in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan District; Probe Underway

Himachal Pradesh: A major blast has reportedly occurred near the Nalagarh police station in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. The incident took place at around 9:45 am.

The explosion was loud enough to be heard metres away, causing severe damage to the walls and glass of the nearby buildings and sparking panic in the area.

The authorities immediately sealed the site and launched an investigation, with the forensic team examining the scene, said SP Baddi Vinod Dhiman.

The senior police officers have also arrived at the scene, increasing the security in the surrounding area as the matter is being investigated from all angles.

The SFSL team has also collected samples for analysis, while the CCTV footage is being reviewed. The authorities confirmed that no email or threat message was received by police.

He further said that there's a possibility of a chemical reaction or explosion due to scrap and waste material. However, the cause of the blast is not known as the investigation is ongoing, with the FSL report awaited.

