Love Behind Bars: Convicted Murderers Granted Parole To Marry After Striking Up Relationship Inside Rajasthan Prison

New Delhi: In a rare and remarkable case, two life-term prisoners in Rajasthan, each convicted in separate murder trials, have found love behind bars and secured official parole to tie the knot.

With their wedding cards already in circulation, the pair will exchange vows today (January 23). The ceremony is being held in Barodamev, Alwar, marking the culmination of a romance that began within the prison walls.

Why the duo is behind bars?

The bride, Priya Seth, gained notoriety for the brutal murder of her boyfriend following a calculated honey-trap plot. It was while serving her life sentence that she met fellow convict Hanuman Prasad, known as "Jack," who is also serving a life term for a separate homicide.

In a gruesome criminal history, Hanuman was convicted of a horrific 2017 crime in Alwar. Together with his then-girlfriend Santosh Sharma, a Taekwondo athlete ten years his senior, he was found guilty of murdering Sharma's husband and their children.

Both individuals were housed at an open-air prison in Jaipur, a facility designed to offer inmates greater autonomy and social contact than traditional correctional centers. It was within this environment that their connection grew and after residing together for six months, the pair decided to officially marry.

Their Past relationship

Prior to her 2018 arrest for the murder of Dushyant Sharma, Priya Seth was in a relationship with Dikshant Kamra. In a notable detail of the case, Kamra was also convicted as a co-conspirator in that same crime and is currently serving his own life sentence.

Meanwhile, in a significant departure from his past, Hanuman has now severed ties with his former partner Santosh and chosen to move forward by entering into a new union with Priya Seth.