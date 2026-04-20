'Low BP, No Communication': Hyderabad-Hubballi Fly91 Flight Diverted To Bengaluru After Tech Snag; Passengers Recount Ordeal

New Delhi: In another mid-air scare, an emergency diversion saw a Fly91 flight from Hyderabad to Hubballi rerouted to Bengaluru following a technical failure. The aircraft remained in the air for approximately four hours before pilots were able to touch down safely at the alternate airport, as per reports.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the Fly91 Airlines flight IC3401 (ATR turboprop AT7) took off from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at around 3 pm on Sunday and was scheduled to land at Hubballi airport at 4:30 pm. However, as it neared Hubballi, the aircraft reportedly encountered a technical issue and could not land.

Air-borne for 4-hours

For nearly four hours, the plane circled over areas such as Mundgod, Davanagere, and Shivamogga while the crew worked to resolve the issue and prepare for a safe touchdown. Following several attempts to land, the flight was ultimately rerouted to Bengaluru, landing safely at Kempegowda International Airport at approximately 7:30 PM.

The experience left those on board deeply distressed throughout the crisis. Meanwhile, their families voiced frustration with the airline, claiming they were kept in the dark and provided with insufficient information as the situation unfolded.