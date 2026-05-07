Low-Calibre Improvised Automatic Pistol Used in Killing of Suvendu Adhikari’s Personal Assistant Chandranath Rath | EXCLUSIVE

Kolkata: Post-mortem examination has revealed that Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot with a semi-automatic firearm, specifically an improvised automatic pistol of relatively low calibre, according to details accessed by Republic.

Investigators have confirmed that the weapon used in the attack was an improvised automatic pistol. While preliminary findings point to a low-calibre round, the exact calibre will only be determined after a detailed ballistic examination, sources told Republic.

The post-mortem findings clearly indicate that the firing was carried out using a semi-automatic firearm. Questions are also being raised whether an Austria-made weapon was used in the killing, though this aspect is still under investigation.

Bike Used by Attackers Identified

Police have traced the two-wheeler used by the assailants in the shooting. The motorcycle is a Super Splendour with registration number WB44D1990. It was registered on May 4, 2012, and its insurance is valid till August 25, 2026.The identification of the vehicle is expected to provide crucial leads in tracking down the perpetrators behind the daylight attack on Adhikari’s close aide.

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