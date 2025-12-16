Updated 16 December 2025 at 14:35 IST
Low Visibility Disrupts Flight Operations At Delhi Airport, 126 Flights Cancelled
So far, 49 departures and 77 arrivals have been cancelled due to poor visibility at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The airport had issued a fog advisory early Tuesday morning, warning travellers of possible delays and disruptions.
New Delhi: Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were severely disrupted on Tuesday due to low visibility conditions, leading to large-scale cancellations, airport officials said.
According to a Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) official, a total of 126 flights have been cancelled so far (49 departures and 77 arrivals), as dense fog reduced visibility during the early morning hours.
Amid the disruption, IndiGo Airlines cancelled 110 flights across its network, citing operational challenges caused by bad weather conditions at Delhi airport. The airline also issued a travel advisory, cautioning passengers about possible delays due to winter fog across North India.
“As winter sets in, early mornings across Northern India can bring fog that may occasionally slow down flight movements. We wanted to share this gentle heads-up in advance, so you can plan with ease and check your flight status before heading to the airport,” IndiGo said in its advisory.
The airline assured passengers that its ground and operations teams are fully prepared and closely monitoring weather conditions. IndiGo said it is making necessary operational adjustments to minimise inconvenience and ensure passenger comfort during waiting periods.
“Please be assured that our teams are well prepared and closely monitoring weather conditions. Wherever possible, we are making thoughtful adjustments on the ground to reduce inconvenience and ensure any waiting time is as comfortable as possible,” the airline said, thanking passengers for their understanding.
Meanwhile, Delhi Airport also issued a fog advisory early Tuesday morning, warning travellers of possible delays and disruptions. In a post on X, the airport said, “Flight operations are steadily recovering, but disruptions may persist for certain departures and arrivals.”
Passengers were advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules. The airport said ground staff and personnel have been deployed across terminals to assist travellers.
The advisory comes as the national capital continues to experience dense fog and poor air quality, both of which have impacted visibility and air traffic movement. Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 378 in the morning, placing it in the “very poor” category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
16 December 2025