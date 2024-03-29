"Congress calls itself a party of liberals but they have always been confused about who they want to align with or what they want to be", said Kangana. | Image: instagram

New Delhi: Reacting strongly to Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's 'rate-card' slur against her, Kangana Ranaut, while speaking exclusively to Republic asserted that this is the lowest level of mindset and thinking. "It was beyond appalling, but I am not surprised. Congress calls itself a party of liberals but they have always been confused about who they want to align with or what they want to be", said Kangana.

For the unversed, Congress spokesperson and former journalist, Supriya Shrinate’s remarks on Kangana Ranaut had sparked a row in political circles. In a post attributed to her, Shrinate had posted a racy picture of the Manikarnika star on social media and asked for her “Rate card”, after BJP announced Kangana as its candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency of Himachal Pradesh.

Excerpts from Kangana's exclusive conversation with Republic:

On BJP Announcing Her as Candidate From Mandi

When questioned about the BJP's announcement of her candidacy from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut reiterated her stance. "I have not transformed in any way. I am just the same person since my candidature was announced. I have been actively fighting for BJP's agendas because I resonate with the party, its ideology and overall aesthetics", the actor-turned-politician told Republic.

On Pratibha Singh Pulling Out of Lok Sabha Race

"The huge amount of support I got is encouraging. Pratibha Singh is a very senior politician. I have seen her contesting since childhood. The way BJP brings new people into the political arena, Congress too can follow the same", suggested Kangana.

For the unversed, Pratibha Singh, the Himachal Pradesh Congress' chief, made public her withdrawal from the Lok Sabha election contest in Mandi, a couple of days back. She had cited an unfavourable ground situation as one of the reasons for her decision to step back from the Lok Sabha race.

On Her Absence During Himachal Disaster

When asked about her absence during the Himachal disaster, Kangana said,"We suffered a lot when disaster struck Himachal. At that time, I was shooting. But where were the chosen public representatives back then? They were missing too. They were in power, not me."

Yesterday, while speaking to Republic, Pratibha Singh had raised questions on Kangana's absence during times of natural disaster in the region. “The community needed influential figures to support them during these challenging times, why she was not with them?", the Himachal Congress chief had asked.

Kangana Begins Campaign In Mandi

Meanwhile, Kangana began her Lok Sabha election campaign in Mandi constituency on Friday with a roadshow, hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with "Jai Shri Ram" and asserting that the BJP's main agenda is development. This was Ranaut's first public appearance in her constituency after getting the BJP ticket on March 24.

A large number of people turned up to see the Bollywood actor, a four-time National Award winner who was born in Mandi's Bhambla town.

Amidst the chants of "Jai Shri Ram", the BJP workers welcomed Ranaut by showering flowers on her and dancing to the beat of drums. Ranaut started the roadshow in her home town with "Modi Ji ko Jai Shri Ram". She hailed other BJP leaders with similar slogans.

"Development is BJP's main agenda and we will spare no effort to win the elections under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi," she said, adding that the "people of Mandi will tell what is in their hearts".

In October 2022, Ranaut had said she was open to contesting from Mandi if the BJP offered her a ticket.

Crediting PM Modi with a "change in the country" since 2014, Ranaut had said a feeling of pride and nationalism prevails among every Indian.

At present, the Mandi Lok Sabha seat is being represented by Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh, wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and mother of Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh. She won the 2021 Lok Sabha by-polls.